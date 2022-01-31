Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 928,981 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 928,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,406. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

