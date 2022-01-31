Senvest Management LLC Has $88.91 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $88,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

