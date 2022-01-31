Senvest Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Shares of PSFE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

