Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.19. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $627.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

