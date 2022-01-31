ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $694.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.