ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.55% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $65,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

