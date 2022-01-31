Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $287.70 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

