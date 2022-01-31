Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 19.14 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 14.38 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.34. The company has a market cap of £186.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03.
Inspired Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.