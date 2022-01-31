Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 19.14 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 14.38 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.34. The company has a market cap of £186.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

