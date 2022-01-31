Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Rises By 129.6%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.88.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II alerts:

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.