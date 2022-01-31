Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Decreases By 47.1%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENERU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

