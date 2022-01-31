Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 135.4%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 77,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

CBH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

