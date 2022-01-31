Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 50.5%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

AMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

