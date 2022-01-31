Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Increases By 84.8%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMYT stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $187,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

