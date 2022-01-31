Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Declines By 50.7%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.2 days.

ANRGF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Anaergia stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

