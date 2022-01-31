Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Increases By 169.0%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BCML stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.