Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Grows By 100.0%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BWCAU stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,978,000.

