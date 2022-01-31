Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Drops By 50.0%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAIU. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,963,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $495,000.

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,633. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.