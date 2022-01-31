Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declines By 30.7%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,765. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Costamare alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.