Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Decreases By 27.4%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Dalrada has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 7.56.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.