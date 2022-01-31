Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Increases By 54.5%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.93 on Monday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

