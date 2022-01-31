Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Decreases By 31.5%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Shares of Exor stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Exor has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

