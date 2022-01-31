Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Decreases By 31.5%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.1 days.
Shares of Exor stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Exor has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.
About Exor
