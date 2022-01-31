Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 26.4%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CBAOF opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

