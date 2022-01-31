Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 26.4%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CBAOF opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
About Fibra Terrafina
