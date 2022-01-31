Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Decreases By 58.9%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Filo Mining stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

