Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 48.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,974. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 101.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

