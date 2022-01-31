Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 48.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,974. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
