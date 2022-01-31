Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 223.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FEX stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.