Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Decreases By 33.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,689. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $139,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaia in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.