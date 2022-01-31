Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Decreases By 33.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,689. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
