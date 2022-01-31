Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Declines By 40.0%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GGAAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 115,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

