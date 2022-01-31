Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Drops By 54.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PFM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. 954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,505. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

