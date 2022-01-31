Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 53.7%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

