Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Declines By 27.1%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.97. 59,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

