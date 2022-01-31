Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Drops By 55.0%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 821,300 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $311,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 16.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 45.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGVN remained flat at $$7.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,690. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

