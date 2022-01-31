Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Drops By 48.6%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MGIC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,711. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $940.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
