Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Drops By 48.6%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MGIC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,711. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $940.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

