Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declines By 59.0%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,610. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.