Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 55.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $41.46.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
