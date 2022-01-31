Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 55.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

