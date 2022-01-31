Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Decreases By 47.0%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Q&K International Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Shares of Q&K International Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,099. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.