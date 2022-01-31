Short Interest in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Drops By 40.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
SOVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
