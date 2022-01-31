Short Interest in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Drops By 40.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,111,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

