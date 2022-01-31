Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 45.7%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

