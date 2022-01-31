Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Grows By 92.9%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Titanium stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029. Titanium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

