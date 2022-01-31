Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Grows By 92.9%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Titanium stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029. Titanium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Titanium Company Profile
