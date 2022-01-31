Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 55.2%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.68 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

