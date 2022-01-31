Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Increases By 202.3%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WALD opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

