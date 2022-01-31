Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases By 154.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.76. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.