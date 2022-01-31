SHPING Achieves Market Cap of $64.64 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $64.64 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731,156,780 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

