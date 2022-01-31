Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCTAF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of GCTAF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

