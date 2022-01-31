Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. 112,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

