Signature Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

