Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $47.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

