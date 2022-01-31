Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

