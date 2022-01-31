Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKYE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 1,110,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,421. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

