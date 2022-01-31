SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

