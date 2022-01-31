Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,376 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,379 ($18.60) to GBX 1,376 ($18.56) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.62) to GBX 1,840 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.75) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.25 ($22.87).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,237.50 ($16.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,662.50 ($22.43).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

